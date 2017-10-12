EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of EPAM Systems worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 916,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 211,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE EPAM) opened at 90.63 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $2,404,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,110,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,163,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,000 shares of company stock worth $20,262,045 in the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.23.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

