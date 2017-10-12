EP Energy Corporation (EPE) Given News Impact Score of 0.12

Media stories about EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EP Energy Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the energy producer an impact score of 45.6152419678118 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPE. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of EP Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EP Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of EP Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of EP Energy Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of EP Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.77.

Shares of EP Energy Corporation (EPE) opened at 3.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The stock’s market capitalization is $765.00 million. EP Energy Corporation has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.49.

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

EP Energy Corporation Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

