EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Given New $96.00 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. FBR & Co lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) opened at 96.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.68. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $109.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $55.97 billion.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $330,969.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,149,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,882. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,098.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,740,352 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,486,473,000 after buying an additional 34,114,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,839,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,787,329,000 after buying an additional 5,368,941 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,293,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $479,202,000 after buying an additional 2,083,122 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,461,968 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,580,657,000 after buying an additional 1,568,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,408,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $399,039,000 after buying an additional 1,452,947 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

