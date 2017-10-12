Envestnet’s (ENV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS AG

UBS AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Envestnet, Inc (NYSE:ENV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

Envestnet (ENV) opened at 54.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.39 billion.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anil Arora sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $38,195.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 801 shares in the company, valued at $41,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,944 shares of company stock worth $1,933,230. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,017,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,101,000 after buying an additional 3,408,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Envestnet by 7,211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 433,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after buying an additional 427,631 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,435,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 476,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,803,000 after buying an additional 188,892 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

