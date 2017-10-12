Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,960,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,325,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,136,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 5,083.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1,922.5% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,920,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,002,000 after buying an additional 1,825,374 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE EPD) traded down 0.220% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.741. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,083 shares. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.039 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.37 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

