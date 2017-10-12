Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.40

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 343,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $90,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,305.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,894. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Entegris by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

