Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFOI. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Focus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) traded up 1.14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company’s market capitalization is $31.53 million.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 72.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post ($0.99) EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Energy Focus worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, installation and sale of lighting systems. The Company is engaged in developing and selling of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for military maritime market, and general commercial and industrial markets.

