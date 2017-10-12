Energen Corporation to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (EGN)

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Energen Corporation in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Energen Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Energen Corporation had a net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Energen Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Williams Capital lifted their price target on shares of Energen Corporation from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Energen Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Energen Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Energen Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of Energen Corporation (NYSE EGN) opened at 53.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.95. Energen Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 5,491.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,158,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,574,000 after acquiring an additional 466,977 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,070,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,825,000 after acquiring an additional 492,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,211,000 after acquiring an additional 990,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

