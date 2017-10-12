Energen Corporation (EGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENERGEN CORP is a diversified energy holding company engaged in natural gas distribution and oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Corporation’s utility subsidiary, Alabama Gas Corporation, is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the State of Alabama. The Corporation’s oil and gas exploration and production activities are conducted by its subsidiary, Taurus Exploration, Inc. and its subsidiary. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energen Corporation from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on Energen Corporation from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Energen Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Energen Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energen Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energen Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.96.

Shares of Energen Corporation (NYSE EGN) traded up 0.04% on Thursday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,784 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.95. Energen Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27.

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Energen Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energen Corporation will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 8.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energen Corporation

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

