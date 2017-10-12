Endeavour Silver Corp’s (EDR) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver Corp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.71.

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE EDR) traded down 0.94% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 107,544 shares. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $402.76 million and a PE ratio of 61.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Endeavour Silver Corp Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

