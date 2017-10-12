Encana Corporation (ECA) Earns News Impact Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Encana Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8282344150496 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) opened at 11.54 on Thursday. Encana Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Encana Corporation had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encana Corporation will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Encana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on Encana Corporation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Encana Corporation in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on Encana Corporation from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie downgraded Encana Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Encana Corporation from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

About Encana Corporation

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

