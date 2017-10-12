Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enanta Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $39.73 million -$30.75 million -45.57 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Competitors $207.83 million -$2.34 million 0.16

Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Competitors 468 2233 6126 117 2.66

Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.18%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enanta Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -51.85% -7.74% -7.39% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,989.19% -119.43% -44.21%

Volatility & Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). It has discovered novel protease inhibitors that are members of the direct-acting-antiviral (DAA) inhibitor classes designed for use against the hepatitis C virus (HCV). These protease inhibitors, developed through its collaboration with AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie), include paritaprevir and glecaprevir (ABT-493). Its product candidates also include EDP-305, which is a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist product candidate for NASH and PBC, and EDP-938, which is a clinical candidate for RSV.

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.