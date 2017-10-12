Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.12 Million Position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,203,405.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $680,741.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) opened at 124.78 on Thursday. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $114.11.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $497.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.85 million. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post $5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.18%.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

