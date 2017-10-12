Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,000 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.23% of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 83,562 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services Corporation alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services Corporation news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $45,732.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at $62,462.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Holmes bought 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,019.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,217.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,000 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-sells-4000-shares-of-enterprise-financial-services-corporation-efsc.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) opened at 43.25 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Enterprise Financial Services Corporation had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $53.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.