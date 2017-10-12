Employees Retirement System of Texas Holds Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas held its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5,144.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,690,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,867 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,551,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,855,000 after acquiring an additional 189,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) opened at 29.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $33.50) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-holds-position-in-hospitality-properties-trust-hpt.html.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.