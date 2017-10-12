Eletrobras (EBR.B) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

About Eletrobras

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (Eletrobras) is a power generation company. The Company operates in the generation, transmission, distribution and trading segments. The Company operates through various companies, including Eletrobras holding, CGTEE, Chesf, Eletronorte, Eletronuclear, Eletrosul, Furnas, Amazonas Energia, Distribuicao Acre, Distribuicao Alagoas, Distribuicao Piaui, Distribuicao Rondonia, Distribuicao Roraima and half the capital of Itaipu Binacional.

