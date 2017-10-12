Elaina Shekhter Sells 500 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE EPAM) opened at 90.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $90.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post $3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,675,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,549,000 after buying an additional 598,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,461,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,428,000 after buying an additional 600,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,028,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,691,000 after buying an additional 183,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,188,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

