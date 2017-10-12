eHi Car Services Limited (EHIC) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. eHi Car Services Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1179055348518 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHi Car Services Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHi Car Services Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of eHi Car Services Limited (EHIC) opened at 11.46 on Thursday. eHi Car Services Limited has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.45.

eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. eHi Car Services Limited had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $94.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that eHi Car Services Limited will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHi Car Services Limited

eHi Car Services Limited, formerly Prudent Choice International Limited, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in car rentals and car services. The Company provides self-drive car rental services to both individual customers, as well as corporate and institutional clients to meet travel, leisure, business and ground transportation needs.

