Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 978,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 5,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $1,178,735.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,890.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $1,503,122.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,945.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,688 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) opened at 197.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.04 and its 200-day moving average is $192.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $161.29 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 83.43%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

