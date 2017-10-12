Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Editas Medicine, Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on translating its genome editing technology into a novel class of human therapeutics which enable precise and corrective molecular modification to treat diseases. Editas Medicine, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Editas Medicine Inc. alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ EDIT) opened at 24.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $986.73 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 2,091.36% and a negative return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post ($2.88) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/editas-medicine-inc-edit-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $338,819.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,414,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,407.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 51,665 shares of company stock worth $1,083,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.