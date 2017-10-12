Editas Medicine (EDIT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Editas Medicine earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0404859693011 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Editas Medicine Inc. alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ EDIT) opened at 24.11 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $986.73 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 67.75% and a negative net margin of 2,091.36%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post ($2.88) earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Editas Medicine (EDIT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/editas-medicine-edit-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-accern-reports.html.

In related news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $338,819.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,414,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,407.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,165. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.