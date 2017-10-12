Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Echo Global Logistics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.6723725797495 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have commented on ECHO shares. BidaskClub lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) traded up 1.55% during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 252,013 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company’s market capitalization is $559.27 million.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Echo Global Logistics had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

