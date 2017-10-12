easyJet plc’s (EZJ) Underweight Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,380 ($18.14) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC Holdings plc upped their price target on shares of easyJet plc from GBX 1,550 ($20.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,583 ($20.81) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,600 ($21.04) price target on shares of easyJet plc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,249.09 ($16.42).

Get easyJet plc alerts:

Shares of easyJet plc (LON EZJ) opened at 1289.00 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.07 billion. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 865.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,444.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,215.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,250.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/easyjet-plcs-ezj-underweight-rating-reiterated-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.71) per share, with a total value of £1,613.25 ($2,121.02). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 433 shares of company stock valued at $529,987.

easyJet plc Company Profile

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.