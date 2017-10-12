easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.78) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,150 ($15.12). Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.96) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.43) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a GBX 1,450 ($19.06) price target on shares of easyJet plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,583 ($20.81) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,254.48 ($16.49).

Get easyJet plc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “easyJet plc (EZJ) Upgraded to Hold by Canaccord Genuity” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/easyjet-plc-ezj-upgraded-to-hold-by-canaccord-genuity.html.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.95) per share, with a total value of £1,613.29 ($2,121.08). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 433 shares of company stock valued at $529,987.

About easyJet plc

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.