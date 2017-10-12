Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) PT Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank AG

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMN. BidaskClub upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE EMN) opened at 88.15 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post $7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, Director Renee J. Hornbaker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $337,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark K. Cox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $117,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,636.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,468,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,689 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 689.5% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 87,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $102,065,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 561,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

