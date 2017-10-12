EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,197,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Zallie sold 27,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $3,507,409.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Zallie sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,034 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Ingredion had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

