Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Rating Reiterated by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) opened at 7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 93.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage securities on a leveraged basis. The Company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that is reflective of a leveraged fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation.

