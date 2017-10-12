DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $83.30, but opened at $87.65. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DXC Technology Company. shares last traded at $91.20, with a volume of 4,315,496 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley raised DXC Technology Company. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised DXC Technology Company. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology Company. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

In other DXC Technology Company. news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 59,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $4,671,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 128,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $10,270,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,666 shares of company stock worth $29,091,539. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology Company. by 30,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,771,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,568,000 after buying an additional 20,704,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,006,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,608,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,573,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter valued at $898,855,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 287.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. DXC Technology Company. had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post $6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. DXC Technology Company.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -378.95%.

DXC Technology Company. Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

