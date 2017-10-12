DWS Strategic Income Trust (KST) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

DWS Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

DWS Strategic Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) opened at 12.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. DWS Strategic Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

About DWS Strategic Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing its assets in a combination of lower-rated corporate fixed-income securities, fixed-income securities of emerging markets and other foreign issuers, and fixed-income securities of the United States government and its agencies and instrumentalities, and mortgage-backed issuers.

