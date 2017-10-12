Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightworth lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale Corporation alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) opened at 157.87 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $183.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $42.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.11 to $167.11 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/dupont-capital-management-corp-raises-holdings-in-costco-wholesale-corporation-cost.html.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.