Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Duke Energy’s hefty investment plans for the next five years is expected to improve its business by generating cleaner energy and bolstering its renewable asset base. The company also aims at modernization of its existing grid system, to offer better services to customers. To this end, Duke Energy plans to strengthen its energy delivery system by investing $25 billion over the next 10 years to create a more modern, smarter energy grid. The company outperformed the broader industry in past one year. However, potential volatility in market prices of fuel, electricity and other renewable energy commodities may create operational risks for Duke Energy. Duke Energy also faces challenges from severe weather conditions and natural calamities like hurricanes, which may result in breakdown and damage its infrastructure. Adverse outcome from pending regulatory cases also pose threats to Duke Energy’s earnings growth.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DUK. BidaskClub lowered Duke Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Duke Energy Corporation’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,245.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 2,866.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,708,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,502,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,268,968 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 81,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 122.4% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

