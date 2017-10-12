Domtar Corporation (UFS) Given a $33.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been given a $33.00 price objective by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

UFS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Domtar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Domtar Corporation from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domtar Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Domtar Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of Domtar Corporation (UFS) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,314 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.49. Domtar Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Domtar Corporation had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Domtar Corporation’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corporation will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Buron sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $196,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dennis Garcia sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $201,343.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,343.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,766 shares of company stock worth $569,809. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Domtar Corporation by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domtar Corporation by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

