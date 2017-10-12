Discover Financial Services (DFS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) opened at 64.335 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.100 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post $5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.23 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,912 shares in the company, valued at $95,357,420.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $74,981.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,970.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,002 shares of company stock worth $9,694,424. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

