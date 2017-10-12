Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) Rating Reiterated by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.13) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group PLC from GBX 339 ($4.46) to GBX 352 ($4.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.62 ($5.21).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group PLC alerts:

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) opened at 370.10 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 328.40 and a one year high of GBX 411.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 363.59. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.05 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) Rating Reiterated by J P Morgan Chase & Co” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/direct-line-insurance-group-plc-dlg-rating-reiterated-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co-2.html.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based personal and small business general insurer. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Group and the receipt and payment of dividends. The Company’s operating segments include Motor, Home, Rescue and other personal lines, Commercial and Run-off.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.