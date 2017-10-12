Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,333,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,757 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.82% of Chico’s FAS worth $69,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,134,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 21,451.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,168,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,945,000 after purchasing an additional 562,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,547,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 270,838 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 24.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,507,000 after purchasing an additional 583,415 shares during the period.

Get Chico's FAS Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, September 28th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-raises-position-in-chicos-fas-inc-chs.html.

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) opened at 7.97 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.