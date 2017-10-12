Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.54% of CBIZ worth $68,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 147.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $215,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) opened at 16.85 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $915.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.42 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,250 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBZ. BidaskClub raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States.

