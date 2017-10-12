Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn and Atoka formations. Diamondback Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,882 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $114.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post $4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total value of $387,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $57,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,501. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

