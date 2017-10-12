Diamondback Energy (FANG) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diamondback Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.1762492300775 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) opened at 101.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post $4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank set a $95.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.09.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $57,518.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,805 shares of company stock worth $1,129,501. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

