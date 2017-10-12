Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation increased their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note issued on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst J. Gibney now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.50 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.19%. Diamond Offshore Drilling's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DO. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE DO) traded down 3.3513% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.4973. The company had a trading volume of 688,867 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.7864 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 416.6% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 567,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 457,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 522.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,776 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 100,521 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 20.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,230 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 7,375.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,550,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449,872 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

