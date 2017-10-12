DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 85.2% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $122,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla Inc. alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $748,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.12, for a total value of $34,661.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,446 shares of company stock worth $17,504,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/df-dent-co-inc-sells-181-shares-of-tesla-inc-tsla.html.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.