DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of HealthStream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 79.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 5.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. First Analysis raised shares of HealthStream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

