Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Given a $45.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) received a $45.00 target price from BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy Corporation from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $37.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) opened at 36.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Devon Energy Corporation had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy Corporation news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $234,950.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 32,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

