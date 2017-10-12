Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Talanx AG (TLX)

Deutsche Bank AG set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €37.50 ($44.12) price objective on Talanx AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oddo Securities set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Talanx AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €39.80 ($46.82) price objective on Talanx AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Talanx AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, equinet AG set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Talanx AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.41 ($41.66).

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) opened at 34.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of €8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. Talanx AG has a 52-week low of €26.50 and a 52-week high of €36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.78.

Talanx AG Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

