Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “$38.00” Price Target for Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a $38.00 price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFE. Cowen and Company set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) traded down 0.19% on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,308,803 shares. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $216.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Susman sold 38,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $263,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 136,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 305,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,305 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 60,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 58,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

