Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on DB. Macquarie downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.03 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH grew its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) traded down 1.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 2,793,254 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company’s market capitalization is $34.49 billion. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

