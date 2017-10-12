Deutsche Bank AG set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Axa SA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €24.80 ($29.18) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.85 ($31.58).

Get Axa SA alerts:

Axa SA (CS) opened at 25.825 on Monday. Axa SA has a 52-week low of €19.04 and a 52-week high of €26.06. The stock has a market cap of €61.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.83 and a 200-day moving average of €24.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Axa SA (CS) a €27.50 Price Target” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/deutsche-bank-ag-analysts-give-axa-sa-cs-a-27-50-price-target.html.

About Axa SA

AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.

Receive News & Ratings for Axa SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axa SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.