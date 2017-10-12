Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Axa SA (CS) a €27.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank AG set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Axa SA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €24.80 ($29.18) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.85 ($31.58).
Axa SA (CS) opened at 25.825 on Monday. Axa SA has a 52-week low of €19.04 and a 52-week high of €26.06. The stock has a market cap of €61.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.83 and a 200-day moving average of €24.47.
About Axa SA
AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.
