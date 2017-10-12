Derek Bulmer Buys 36,066 Shares of Kromek Group PLC (KMK) Stock

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) insider Derek Bulmer purchased 36,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £8,655.84 ($11,380.28).

Kromek Group PLC (KMK) opened at 25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.00 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.12. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 66.07 million. Kromek Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18.67 and a 1-year high of GBX 34.90.

Kromek Group PLC Company Profile

Kromek Group plc is a radiation detection technology company. The Company develops radiation detectors based on cadmium zinc telluride. The Company’s segments are UK Operations and US Operations. The Company designs, develops and produces x-ray and gamma ray imaging and radiation detection products for the medical, security screening and nuclear markets.

