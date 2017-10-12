Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Deluxe Corporation were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 12.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 56.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 2,985.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe Corporation alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Deluxe Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 2,000 shares of Deluxe Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $144,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John D. Filby sold 18,936 shares of Deluxe Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,368.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,780.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/deluxe-corporation-dlx-shares-sold-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Shares of Deluxe Corporation (DLX) opened at 73.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. Deluxe Corporation has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $75.94.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Deluxe Corporation had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $485.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Deluxe Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deluxe Corporation will post $5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Corporation Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.