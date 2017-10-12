Delphi Management Inc. MA Decreases Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries NV alerts:

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $287,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Delphi Management Inc. MA Decreases Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/delphi-management-inc-ma-decreases-position-in-lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb.html.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE LYB) traded down 0.24% on Thursday, hitting $97.03. 749,311 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.