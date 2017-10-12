Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (DPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,185.00

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,185 ($28.73) and last traded at GBX 2,175 ($28.60), with a volume of 61,625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,172 ($28.56).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPH. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc from GBX 1,565 ($20.58) to GBX 1,868 ($24.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,666 ($21.90) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.85) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.19) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.38) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,784 ($23.46).

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc alerts:

The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.03 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,017.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,827.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 15.33 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc’s previous dividend of $6.11. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Ian Page sold 54,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.61), for a total value of £1,111,378.40 ($1,461,186.43).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/dechra-pharmaceuticals-plc-dph-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-2185-00.html.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is engaged in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. The Company is engaged in development, manufacture and marketing of products for veterinarians. Its segments include European Pharmaceuticals, North American (NA) Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.